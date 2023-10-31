Pembroke Pines police arrest teen they say broke into several cars

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police arrested a thief they said was caught on camera trying to break into a car in the middle of the night.

It happened Monday night in the Pembroke Pines Silver Lakes community, and police said they caught the cook red handed.

Neighbors said the thief tried to get into several vehicles in the area. Most were locked, but not all of them.

One resident. who did not want to reveal his identity. told Local 10 News he lives in Brittany Bay, a Silver Lakes subdivision where police said the burglar tried to escape through.

“Unfortunately I may have left my car door unlocked,” he said.

The resident said the burglar was inside his car when he was caught by police.

“They had jiggled all the car doors, got into the backseat of mine and hid out,” he said.

Pembroke Pines police said the same person, identified as 17-year-old Zuriel Brereton, first hit up cars in the Treasure Sound neighborhood, and when police arrived, he tried to escape through Brittany Bay.

That’s where he was busted by the Broward Sheriff’s Office aviation unit.

Another Brittany Bay home camera showed the burglar trying to get away while being pursued by a police officer.

Pembroke Pines police said the suspect crashed into a vacant parked car while trying to get away.