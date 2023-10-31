WATCH LIVE: Trial continues for alleged mastermind behind murder of FSU professor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The trial continues Tuesday for Charlie Adelson, who is accused of being the mastermind behind the murder of Florida State University professor Daniel Markel on July 19, 2014, in Tallahassee.

On Monday, the Broward County periodontist’s ex-girlfriend testified about the murder of the 41-year-old professor in Leon County.

Katherine Magbanua, who was Adelson’s girlfriend in 2013, admitted in court for the first time to have connected Adelson to the hitman.

“We were at a Halloween party on Lincoln Road and right before we were about to go, he got in the car with me, and he asked me a question: ‘Do you know anybody that can harm someone?’”

Magbanua said the convicted hitman, Sigfredo Garcia, of Miami Beach, is the father of her children, and their co-conspirator, Luis “Tato” Rivera, of North Miami, was their friend. She said both got paid for the murder.

Magbanua admitted to wanting to help Adelson, of Fort Lauderdale, who she said also paid her for making the connection.

“He painted this picture that this was a terrible man and making his family go through a lot, custody-wise with his sister ... that his mom hasn’t been sleeping, his mom is not eating. I know his dad wasn’t in the best health either,” Magbanua said about Adelson and his parents, Donna and Harvey Adelson.

Wendi Adelson filed for divorce in 2012 and moved to South Florida with their two sons. A Leon County judge denied her motion for relocation in 2013 and Markel sought to enforce the ruling in 2014, records show.

Wendi Adelson has not been charged in the murder of her ex-husband.