Police: Man, 21, attacked education employee in Miramar

Police officers arrested Joseph Oetinger for battery on Tuesday in Miramar.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A 21-year-old man appeared in court on Wednesday after police officers arrested him for allegedly attacking an education employee on Halloween in Broward County.

Broward Sheriff’s Office correctional deputies were holding Joseph Oetinger at the North Broward Bureau in Pompano Beach, records show.

Police officers arrested Oetinger, of Pembroke Pines, for the attack on Tuesday in Miramar, records show. Prosecutors filed the felony case on Wednesday.

Oetinger is facing a charge of battery on a public or private education employee, a third-degree felony. A judge set his bond at $1,000.

Broward County Circuit Judge Barbara R. Duffy is set to preside over the case, records show.

Local 10 News has a pending records request for the arrest form in this case.