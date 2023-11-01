Man faces attempted murder charge after shooting victim in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man could be spending a long time behind bars after police said he shot a person in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview area just over two weeks ago.

Miami-Dade police said they responded to a ShotSpotter alert just after 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 near the 7100 block of Northwest 14th Place.

Upon police arrival, officers located a victim lying on a sidewalk in the area who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Following the shooting, the victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, according to authorities.

The victim later identified the shooter as Davaris Quenell Stevenson, 22, of Miami through a photo lineup, according to a MDPD arrest report.

Investigators determined that Stevenson fired gunshots in the direction of the victim, intending to kill him, which was evident by the fact that he left and returned to the scene prior to the shooting.

Authorities said detectives from the MDPD’s Northside District Gang Unit were conducting surveillance when Stevenson was observed entering the premises.

Stevenson remained inside a residence for approximately 30 minutes when police said he was seen exiting and walking south on Northwest 14th place.

Authorities said when Stevenson was taken into custody, he was found with a Glock 22, which he attempted to discard. The gun was loaded with a full magazine. according to his arrest report.

A record search of Stevenson’s criminal history revealed that he had multiple prior felony convictions and was prohibited from carrying any weapon, police said.

Stevenson was read his Miranda rights and waived his right to have an attorney present while being interviewed by detectives, according to his arrest report.

Stevenson’s arrest report states that he admitted to the incident, but his full confession was redacted by police.

Jail records show Stevenson is facing one count each of premeditated attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

As of Wednesday, he is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

A motive in the shooting remains unclear at this time.