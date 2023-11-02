78º

Police investigate shooting in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village neighborhood

Roy Ramos, Reporter

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Flagler Village, Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Crime

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Flagler Village neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the shooting happened in the 600 block of North Andrews Avenue.

One person was hurt, police said. Authorities haven’t elaborated on his or her condition or said whether a suspect is in custody.

Video from Sky 10 shows officers focusing on an apartment building parking garage.

People in nearby apartments were asked to remain inside as officers investigated.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.

Roy Ramos joined the Local 10 News team in 2018. Roy is a South Florida native who grew up in Florida City. He attended Christopher Columbus High School, Homestead Senior High School and graduated from St. Thomas University.

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

