Police investigate shooting in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Flagler Village neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the shooting happened in the 600 block of North Andrews Avenue.

One person was hurt, police said. Authorities haven’t elaborated on his or her condition or said whether a suspect is in custody.

Video from Sky 10 shows officers focusing on an apartment building parking garage.

People in nearby apartments were asked to remain inside as officers investigated.

