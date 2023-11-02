Zoo Miami Sumatran tiger in ‘serious condition’ due to anemia, dehydration

MIAMI – For the past several days, an adult male Sumatran tiger, “Berani,” has been in what Zoo Miami is calling a “serious condition” following its loss of appetite which has raised concern in the Animal Science and Animal Health teams at the zoo.

Berani was immobilized and transported to the zoo’s animal hospital so that he could undergo a series of exams to determine if a serious health issue was the cause of his abnormal behavior, according to Zoo Miami Communications Director Ron Magill. He said the tests included radiographs, ultrasounds, blood and urine collection, and an endoscopy.

Zoo Miami officials determined that Berani was extremely anemic and dehydrated.

They said Berani was also diagnosed with an enlarged spleen as well as irregularities of the kidneys, which could be a sign of renal failure.

Kidney disease is a common issue with older cats, both domestic and wild, according to the Zoo.

At over 15 years old, Berani is considered to be an older tiger after Magill said that the lifespan of a tiger is usually between ages 10-15.

In addition to receiving significant amounts of IV fluids, Magill said Berani was also given a series of antibiotics, vitamins and pain medications with the intent of treating any possible infections as well as hopefully stimulating his appetite.

Magil confirmed in a news release that Berani is being monitored around the clock to detect any changes in his condition. Pending the results of a variety of tests that were given, a medical plan will be determined to address whatever may be diagnosed, the Zoo stated.

Zoo officials believe there are less than 500 Sumatran tigers left in the wild where they are found in forested areas on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia.

Magill said Sumatran’s are the smallest subspecies of tiger with males reaching up to 300 pounds and females closer to 200 pounds. Zoo Miami is one of the very few zoos in the world that has had success reproducing this critically endangered species.

View more pictures of Berani here:

Berani the Sumatran Tiger. (Zoo Miami)