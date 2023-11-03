Car catches fire after crashing inside Miami apartment building parking garage

MIAMI – A car caught fire overnight after authorities said it crashed inside the parking garage of a luxury apartment building in Miami.

The crash and fire were reported inside the parking garage of the 10X Miami River Apartments, located at 1001 NW Seventh St., according to Miami Fire Rescue.

Authorities said the incident, which involved only one vehicle, crashed on the second floor of the parking garage before bursting into flames.

There were no injuries reported.

(Miami Fire Rescue)

Miami Fire Rescue officials said sprinklers inside the parking garage extinguished most of the blaze and their firefighters extinguished the remaining flames.

Local 10 News obtained cellphone video of the aftermath of the fire which showed smoke billowing from the vehicle as firefighters worked to put out the heavy blaze.

Residents thought the fire was a “false alarm” as the alarm in the apartment complex often goes off monthly, according to one resident who spoke to Local 10 News.

After putting out the fire, authorities said ventilation operations were conducted to remove the smoke from the parking garage.

The incident is being investigated by the Miami Police Department, authorities said.