Detectives re-arrest Hialeah trio on distraction jewelry thefts in Miami-Dade

HIALEAH, Fla. – One of three robbery suspects arrested on Thursday in Hialeah was in possession of over 50 rings, necklaces, and bracelets, police said.

Detectives identified a trio involved in a series of distraction jewelry thefts as Avrinte Miclescu, Olanda Miclescu, and Cristina Sirbu.

Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said they not only stole jewelry from elderly victims in Hialeah but also from victims in other areas of South Florida.

“We’d been out looking for them. They’d been hard to find. Yesterday, one of our detectives had a gut feeling,” said Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Hialeah Police Department.

The detective decided to search a specific area and spotted a suspicious car, and when police officers stopped the driver they recognized one of the women, Rodriguez said.

Surveillance videos showed her distracting her victims, who said she told them a sob story while pretending to give them a gift, so she could get close to them and steal from them.

Rodriguez said Avrinte Miclescu, 32; Olanda Miclescu, 20; and Sirbu, 28, bonded out of jail, but after seven more victims came forward on Friday morning, police officers moved quickly to arrest them again.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

