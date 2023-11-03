76º

Police: Man arrested for sexually battering 17-year-old girl at gunpoint

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Mugshot for 35-year-old Maurice Teledo Cherry (Broward Sheriff's Office)

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County announced the arrest of a man who had been wanted in connection to a sexual battery on a minor.

According to Miramar police, 35-year-old Maurice Teledo Cherry allegedly forced 17-year-old girl into a vehicle at gunpoint.

It happened on Sept. 10 in the area of County Line road and Southwest 62nd Avenue.

Police said Cherry forced the victim to engage with him “in a sexual manner.”

He was arrested on Wednesday in Miami-Dade County, and authorities said there are two separate cases regarding Cherry, one in Miramar and one in a separate jurisdiction.

Anyone with information on any potential additional victims is urged to call the police.

