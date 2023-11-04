FDLE issues missing child alert for 12-year-old girl from West Palm Beach

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from West Palm Beach.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Stacy Rangel-Gomez on Saturday evening.

Investigators said Rangel-Gomez was last seen in the area of the 1560 block of 63rd Avenue South.

Detectives said she is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a piercing on the left side of her nose.

Rangel-Gomez was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and black shoes, according to the FDLE.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3400 or 911.