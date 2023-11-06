Are several capers involving crook wearing white motorcycle helmet connected?

MIAMI – A barbershop in Miami’s West Flagler neighborhood was the first business to be hit.

The owner, Roberto Jeldrez, has been there for 21 years and told Local 10 News that nothing like that had ever happened before.

In fact, the security cameras that recorded the crook in action back in the early morning hours on Oct. 28 had just been installed in August.

Ray Rodriguez, who owns a smoke shop on Southwest 57th Avenue, said his place was robbed by someone fitting the same description.

It was last week when a person riding a motorcycle and wearing a white helmet rolled up being his business and forced their way inside.

“This guy knows what he’s doing,” Rodriguez told Local 10 News.

The crook tore through a back room and eventually got away with a safe box and hundreds of dollars in cash.

“People are working hard to make money for their family and these people come and steal it,” Rodriguez said.

A similar crime played out recently at a salon on Bird Road, near 88th Avenue.

Surveillance video shows a crook in a white helmet moving through the store and ripping out the cash register.

Miami police are investigating what happened at Jeldrez’s business.

The other two burglaries happened in unincorporated Miami-Dade and are being investigated by the county’s police department.

Local 10 News has reached out to both departments to see if the cases are related.