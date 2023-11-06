Police: Man arrested after raping woman inside Fort Lauderdale apartment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 37-year-old man was arrested Friday, nearly two months after he allegedly raped a woman inside her Fort Lauderdale apartment, authorities announced Monday.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, Lamont Brandon Mayweather was identified as the suspect in the Sept. 15 burglary and rape with assistance from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab and the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System.

He was taken into custody Friday on charges of sexual battery with a deadly weapon, burglary with battery, armed burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony probation violation.

According to police, the burglary and rape occurred around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15 in the 5900 block of Northeast 18th Avenue.

Police said the victim was inside her bedroom when Mayweather, who was armed, entered her home through the front door, jumped on top of her and raped her.

Mayweather was previously arrested in 2016 after deputies said he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl in Pompano Beach, first trying to lure her with candy.

Deputies said when that didn’t work, Mayweather asked her to come over to where he was standing and then assaulted her in a laundry room.

As of Monday afternoon, Mayweather was being held at the Broward Main Jail without bond.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Mayweather is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.