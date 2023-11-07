Bold criminals try breaking into Miramar home in broad daylight, cause over $20K in damage

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A gated community in Miramar is on alert after security video captured masked criminals repeatedly trying to get into a home.

Local 10 News’ Roy Ramos spoke with the homeowner, who said he has been living in the Vizcaya and Las Brisas community for 11 years and never had anything like this happen to him.

Eduardo Carmenates then said in the span of about seven minutes, the crooks caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage, and he wants them caught before they strike again.

Home surveillance video captured two masked bandits, covered from head to toe, lurking around the Carmenates’ home.

It was just after 3 p.m. in broad daylight when the crooks could be seen looking into doors and windows to see if anyone was home.

When it’s clear the house is empty, they tried to make their way in.

“Young people, like no more than 20 years old, tried to break the windows everywhere, and they are looking inside the house to see if anyone in home,” said Carmenates.

The thugs could be seen using a tool to try and bust open the windows, not realizing the glass is impact resistant.

“It is five windows broken and one impact window door,” said Carmenates. “More than $20,000 I need to fix it because it’s broken.”

While the damages are not going to be cheap to repair, Carmenates said he is fortunate they never made their way inside, nor was anything ever taken.

But he said just seeing the men on his property, casually leaving in a dark Lexus, is enough to violate he and his family’s sense of security.

“My wife, she can’t sleep,” he said. “She is trying to be careful all the time and wakes up early in the afternoon.”

A report was filed with Miramar police, and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with information or who thinks they recognize the people in the video is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.