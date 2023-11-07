Family pleads for answers a year after fatal shooting outside Opa-locka Burger King

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A family is speaking at a news conference Tuesday morning in the hopes that someone will come forward about a shooting last November in Opa-locka that left a man dead.

The shooting was reported just after 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 7, 2022, outside a Burger King, located at 13705 NW 27th Ave.

According to police, Opa-locka police officers responded to the scene and found the victim, Gregory Denard Shaw, inside of a vehicle that had crashed into a wall.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case, and Shaw’s relatives are hoping someone from the public finally comes forward with information.

Tipsters may remain anonymous by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. Crime Stoppers tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.