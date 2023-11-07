Hialeah police give update on road closures, detours for Wednesday’s Trump rally, RNC debate

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police provided an update on detours and delays that drivers could experience Wednesday night as two big political events take place in South Florida.

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts will play host to the third Republican presidential debate.

Authorities said approximately 1,700 people are expected to attend the event inside the Knight Concert Hall, located at 1300 Biscayne Boulevard.

To prepare for the event, police said road closures will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 1 a.m. Thursday.

Biscayne Boulevard between NE 11th Street to NE 15th Street and N. Bayshore Drive between NE 13th Street to 15th Street will be completely closed.

Drivers headed north on Biscayne Boulevard will be rerouted at NE 11th Street, travel west to NE 1st Avenue, and continue north.

Drivers headed south Biscayne Boulevard will be rerouted at NE 15th Street, travel west to NE 2nd Avenue, and continue south. They can continue south on Biscayne Boulevard at NE 10th Street.

Authorities also announced the expressway entrance ramp will be closed on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

The second big event will impact the residential community surrounding Henry Milander Park in Hialeah.

Former President Donald Trump will be staging a rally at the Ted Hendricks Stadium inside the park.

Parking and lines open at 8 a.m. and doors to the venue open at 2 p.m. Guest speakers are expected to deliver remarks starting at 5 p.m. and Trump is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m.

Street closures around the park begin at 9 a.m. and will last until midnight.

Police and the City of Hialeah are advising drivers to seek alternate routes and plan for heavy traffic throughout the vicinity.

Streets closed will be:

• On Palm Avenue from West 45th to West 49th Street

• East 45th Street between East 1st Avenue and Palm Avenue

• East 46th Street between East 1st Avenue and Palm Avenue

• East 47th Street between East 1st Avenue and Palm Avenue

• East 48th Street between East 1st Avenue and Palm Avenue

• West 45th Street between West 2nd Avenue and West 1st Avenue

• West 45th Place from West 1st Avenue to Palm Avenue

• A Designated Demonstration Zone will be location at Palm Avenue and 45th Street

View the City of Hialeah’s road closure map here: