1 killed, 1 critically injured in northeast Miami-Dade shooting

Police at scene of shooting in northeast Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after two men were shot overnight in northeast Miami-Dade.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northeast 161st Street and Second Avenue.

According to police, officers arrived at the scene and found two men who had been shot.

One was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and the other was transported to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.