Deputies in Deerfield Beach investigating after man found dead in swimming pool

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Authorities in Deerfield Beach are investigating a death.

According to police, officers responded to a drowning call and found a man unconscious in a swimming pool.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It happened early Saturday afternoon at what appeared to be a community pool along the 100 block of Northwest 42nd Court.

Crime scene and homicide units from the Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating the circumstances surrounding that man’s death.

Authorities said the cause and manner of death would be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information is urged to call police of Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.