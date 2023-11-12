82º

Firefighters extinguish bus engulfed in flames on Don Shula Expressway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue raced into action after a bus caught fire.

It happened along the Don Shula Expressway near Miller Drive in the early morning hours on Saturday.

Smoke and flames could be seen rising from the bus as first responders arrived.

The rear tires of the bus were also engulfed in flames.

Crews quickly worked to extinguish the blaze.

The bus driver was able to get out safely and no other injuries were reported, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing into what sparked the fire.

