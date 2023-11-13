Police: Miami boy calls 911 to report that mom is being attacked by boyfriend

MIAMI – A 9-year-old boy from Miami is being credited with helping his mother after she was allegedly being attacked by her boyfriend.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, the victim’s son called 911 Sunday night and told officers that his mother arrived to their home along Northwest Second Street, but her boyfriend, Rigoberto Canacamatute, 36, refused to allow her inside their apartment.

Police said Canacamatute then began to push the victim as she tried getting inside before punching her in the face.

The victim’s son told police that Canacamatute then grabbed his mother by the throat and began to choke her, at which time he called 911.

Canacamatute was arrested on a charge of battery by strangulation and was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

According to his arrest report, Canacamatute and the victim have been together for a year and a half and do not have any children in common.

Police said Canacamatute does have a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter who were inside the apartment when the incident occurred, but they did not witness it.

His two kids stayed with a neighbor for the night, authorities said.

As of Monday afternoon, Canacamatute, who police said is from Honduras, remained in jail on an immigration hold.