P!nk giving away 2,000 banned books at South Florida concerts this week

Pink performs on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

MIAMI – Pop star P!nk is “raising her glass” and will give away 2,000 banned books at her South Florida concerts.

The singer is teaming with PEN America, a literary and free expression advocacy group, to draw attention to the book banning crisis across the country.

“Books have held a special joy for me from the time I was a child, and that’s why I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools,” P!nk said.

According to PEN America, more than 3,300 books were banned during the 2022-23 school year, with Florida banning more than 1,400.

Pink has performances scheduled at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Tuesday and the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Wednesday.

The Banned Bookmobile Tour made a stop at Books and Books in Coral Gables in October.

More than 1,000 books were given away with 10 free books given away to Miami-Dade educators.

In May 2023, the Miami-Dade school district responded to criticism over a decision to move the poem “The Hill We Climb” written by Amanda Gorman, the National Youth Poet Laureate, which was delivered at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, to a school library section aimed at older readers after a parent complained.