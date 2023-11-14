Agents: Man rams gate at South Florida FBI headquarters

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A man is facing charges after agents said he rammed the South entrance gate at the FBI headquarters in Miramar.

Agents said Brice Martinez told them he rented the car last Thursday to use it to purposely ram the gate.

Man rams gate at Miramar FBI headquarters (Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Martinez reportedly said he visited the FBI the week before to tell agents that someone had implanted something in his body.

According to reports, Martinez said no one listened so he rammed the gate to get their attention.

Martinez faces charges for malicious mischief on government property.