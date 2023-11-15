13-year-old girl reported missing in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are searching for a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

According to police, Jade Mary Lopez was last seen in the area of East Fourth Avenue and East 13th Street, wearing a blue shirt with blue jeans, and carrying a black book bag with red flowers.

Police said Lopez is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

No other details surrounding her disappearance were immediately released.

Anyone with information about Lopez’s whereabouts is asked to call Hialeah police at 305-687-2525.