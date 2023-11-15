Broward drivers stranded as heavy rainfall brings street flooding

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Some drivers found themselves stalling out as storms moving through South Florida brought heavy rainfall and street flooding Tuesday night.

The rain rolled in quick, inundating highways and surface streets. It proved to be too much for quite a few drivers.

One driver found herself stalled on Northeast 11th Avenue near Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park.

“(My car) shut off and I got down there and fire rescue came out, told me there was nothing they could do,” she said. “I was very anxious.”

Steve Getchell’s Mercedes met the same fate.

“The water just came up out of nowhere,” he said.

A series of weather-related stallouts were also reported in Pompano Beach, but the rain receded fairly quickly.

Although parts of Pompano Community Park are still underwater due to flash flooding, the fitness courts were empty, looking more like an island.

Back in Oakland Park, along Northeast Sixth Avenue, only large vehicles bravely and safely pushed through the flooded streets, where other smaller vehicles weren’t as fortunate.

The flooding kept tow truck drivers busy.

“It’s too busy, too many people call(ing) and waiting,” Israel Lopez, a driver with JRI Towing, said.