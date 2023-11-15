Police ID suspect accused of fatally shooting ex-wife’s boyfriend in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police arrested a man Tuesday who they said shot and killed his ex-wife’s boyfriend earlier this year.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 near a Valero gas station on Northwest Seventh Avenue and 183rd Street.

According to authorities, the victim and his girlfriend arrived in a car with the shooter, who police identified as Tariz Lawrence Williams, 32, already there, waiting for them.

Police said Williams began to open fire, shooting his ex’s boyfriend.

Moments after the victim fell to the floor, Williams stood over him and fired multiple shots at him before driving away in a white Honda Accord, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene just before 7 p.m., according to Williams’ arrest warrant.

Detectives said while searching the area, they found numerous .45 caliber Glock bullet casings in front of a car wash adjacent to the Valero gas station.

While the victim’s girlfriend was initially detained for questioning, detectives later determined it was Williams who was the aggressor, police said.

One witness told police that he had known Williams by the nickname “Squeeze” for approximately 10 years and the victim for close to four years, the warrant stated.

The witness said as the victim approached Williams by a car wash next to the Valero gas station, Williams started firing multiple gunshots before shooting the victim.

Another witness told detectives that four days before fatally shooting the victim, Williams had threatened to kill him so he could end the couple’s relationship and get back with his wife, the warrant stated.

The victim also told the witness that he had planned on getting out of the relationship with Williams’ ex-wife just days before he was fatally shot, according to police.

Detectives said after reviewing surveillance video, Williams was seen firing multiple shots in the air and then firing multiple gunshots at the victim while standing over him.

Police said before Williams was taken into custody, he surrendered a Glock that matched the .45 caliber casings and rounds that were found at the crime scene.

According to jail records, Williams is facing one count of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

As of Wednesday, he was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.