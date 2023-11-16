Fired Opa-locka cop kept city credit card, spent $8K on gas, authorities say

MIRAMAR, Fla. – State investigators say a former Opa-locka police officer turned in her badge, gun and uniform after being fired in July 2022, but left out one thing: her department-issued credit card.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Keondra Renee Weekes in Broward County on Thursday after they said the 33-year-old ex-cop kept using the card after being let go, spending $8,000 on gas over a five-month period.

FDLE Miami agents were called in to investigating after the Opa-Locka Police Department discovered fraudulent charges on the account, a news release states.

“Weekes took advantage of a privilege that was revoked from her when she was terminated,” FDLE Miami Special Agent in Charge Felipe Williams said in a statement. “Law enforcement officers take an oath and although Weekes no longer works for the department, FDLE still takes the violation seriously and will ensure justice is served.”

Weekes, of Miramar, was charged with third-degree grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

She was being held without bond in the Broward Main Jail as of Thursday afternoon.