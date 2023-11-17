Residents asked to reduce water use after pipe bursts at Hollywood water treatment plant

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities are cautioning residents in parts of southern Broward County to reduce their usage of water after a pipe burst at a water treatment plant in Hollywood Friday afternoon.

The Southern Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, located at 1621 N. 14th Ave, had a 48-inch pipe that failed, which caused wastewater to be discharged around the plant, as well as the Echo Golf Course, located at 1451 Taft St., and West Lake.

Officials are now asking customers in Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach, Miramar, Pembroke Park and southern Broward County to reduce their use of water until the proper repairs can be made. The less amount of water that is used will aid in reducing backups and pressure on the system.

Sky 10 flew over the scene of the treatment plant, where streets and neighborhoods in the area were flooded due to the pipe break.

Officials said repairs have started on the pipe, and they notified the appropriate agencies, which include the Florida State Warning Point and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, according to the Department of Public Utilities in Broward County.

Officials also said that the drinking water supply and people with onsite septic systems will be unaffected.

In an “abundance of caution,” the City of Hollywood is advising the public to avoid swimming, fishing or using water that is near the plant. Other locations include the Echo Golf Course, West Lake, as well as the Intracoastal Waterway until the pipe is fixed.

City leaders held a press conference at 3 p.m. to address the pipe break and inform residents on how they plan to take action.

