South Florida families remain hopeful despite loved ones being kidnapped by Hamas militants

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – South Florida families visited a warehouse in Hollywood Friday, where tons of essential supplies continue to be collected and then sent back to their loved ones who are currently in the crossfires of the Israel-Hamas war.

Local 10 News heard from Natalia Casarotti, whose 21-year-old son Kashet became one of the hundreds who were killed by Hamas militants at a music festival in Israel.

“It was something I could never imagine in my worst dream, that I would wake up to this nightmare,” she said. “I know that my son was a hero.”

In Kashet’s attempt to flee, his car came under fire but that didn’t prevent him from warning others to avoid the area, which saved the lives of many.

“He called them and he said, ‘Don’t come over here, they are shooting at us.’ He saved their lives.”' said Casarotti.

For other families, hope still remains.

Ricardo Grichener is the uncle of Omer Wenkert, one of 240 Israel hostages that are still being held in Gaza as the Israeli offensive continues.

“The good news is that Omer is alive. The bad news is it’s not in our hands,” said Grichener. “We’re trying to pursue every potential roadmap, every potential link and anybody that can possibly help.

Grichener says his nephew had retreated to a bomb shelter but went outside of the shelter after it became too crowded.

“They sent many grenades into the shelter, which was a concrete shelter, so you can understand what happened,” he said.

Even though Wenkert is believed to be in those tunnels under Gaza, Grichener does not believe a ceasefire would increase the chances of him being rescued.

Some of these families affected plan to participate in a biker motorcade on Sunday in Hollywood. For more information read the flyer below.