Suspect accused of firing shot at man outside food mart in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A homeless man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he fired a gunshot at another man outside of a food mart in Miami-Dade County nearly one week ago.

Miami-Dade police officers said they responded to a call of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and damage to an unoccupied vehicle just before 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Sam’s Food Market, located at 8290 N Miami Avenue, in the Miami Shores area.

Upon their arrival, police said they spoke with a victim who told them that he was involved in a verbal dispute with 35-year-old Jerson Carmin.

Police said during the altercation, Carmin made a verbal threat to shoot the victim and raised his shirt, which revealed the outline of a handgun, according to his arrest report.

The victim told police that he was on the way to meet his friends just outside the food mart when he noticed that he was being followed by Carmin, who was driving a white Buick sedan, the report stated.

Upon arriving at the food mart, both men exited their vehicles and shortly after, the victim was approached by Carmin, which led to a second argument, according to police.

The victim told detectives shortly after the second argument ensued, he began to walk away to avoid any conflict when Carmin fired a gunshot in his direction.

The shot missed the victim but ended up hitting an unoccupied vehicle that belonged to another person, according to police.

Shortly after, the victim “in fear for his life” took cover behind a tree, the report stated.

Detectives said after reviewing additional surveillance video and speaking to a clerk at Sam’s Food Mart, they found out that Carmin was a routine customer and lived within Miami’s Larchmont community, which is in the same area as the grocery store.

Police said the victim was able to identify Carmin through a photo lineup but did not reveal the relationship between them.

Police located Carmin in his white Buick near a Walgreens in northwest Miami-Dade on Thursday before he was taken into custody.

Carmin was transported to MDPD’s Intracoastal Station, where he stated that he owned the white Buick and lives inside of his car when he is not sleeping at the homes of various friends, according to the report.

When detectives began to ask Carmin about the time and day of where he was when the incident occurred, Carmin invoked his right to have an attorney present, detectives said.

Carmin is facing multiple charges that include attempted second-degree murder, improper exhibition of a firearm and criminal mischief, his arrest report states.

Jail records show he is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where his total bond was set at $12,000 as of Friday afternoon.