Residents can resume normal water usage after pipe bursts at Hollywood water treatment plant

City of Hollywood officials announced Saturday afternoon that customers of the Southern Regional Wastewater Plant in areas of Broward County may return to normal water usage after one of their pipes burst on Friday.

Those areas include Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach, Miramar, Pembroke Park and southern Broward County.

Joann Hussey, a spokesperson for the city of Hollywood, confirmed that crews are working quickly to clean up and decontaminate impacted areas, including at the plant.

Saturday’s announcement comes after city crews were working late Friday to suction the water into tanker trucks. The water that leaked was partially treated, but still potentially hazardous.

“As we started to cap the pipe, the holding container started to overflow and so it overflowed into the facility into the plant property itself,” Hussey said.

Millions of gallons also spewed into nearby waterways and neighborhoods off of Taft and 14th Avenue, south of Sheridan.

After the 48-inch pipe at The Southern Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, at 1621 N. 14th Ave., failed, wastewater also discharged into the Echo Golf Course, 1451 Taft St., and West Lake.

The city notified the Florida State Warning Point and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, according to the Department of Public Utilities in Broward County.

As of Saturday afternoon, Hussey said that crews have cleaned and decontaminated the following areas that were impacted by yesterday’s pipe failure:

• Harding Street between 14th Ave and 15th Court

• Scott Street between 14th Ave and 15th Court

• 16th Ave between Taft Street and Harding Street

• 14th Ave between Taft Street and Harding Street

• Liberty Street between 14th Terrace and 14th Ave

• 14th Terrace between Liberty Street and Scott Street

• Coolidge Street

• Arthur Street

• Alleyway west of 16th Ave between Taft Street and Harding Street

As a precautionary measure, the officials are advising the public to avoid swimming, fishing or using the waters in the immediate area of the Wastewater Treatment Plant, including West Lake, the Eco Golf Course, surrounding canals and the Intracoastal Waterway until further notice.