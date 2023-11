HIALEAH, Fla. – A fire at a two-story building displaced nine people on Friday in Hialeah, according to firefighters who deemed the property unsafe.

The flames near the intersection of East Fifth Ave and 23 Street also caused a power outage in the area, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Detectives were asking anyone with information about arson cases to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.