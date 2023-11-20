Federal lawmakers tour Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

PARKLAND, Fla. – A bipartisan group of federal lawmakers visited Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of a deadly mass shooting, Monday morning.

Seventeen students and staff members were killed and another 17 wounded when a gunman opened fire on Feb. 14, 2018.

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Florida, who is an MSD alum and represents the area in Congress, led the tour.

Family members of the victims wanted lawmakers to see inside the building before it is demolished next year as many continue to advocate for school safety and gun reform laws.

U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman, D-New York, one of the members of the delegation, said the tour presents an “important lesson for all of us to learn.”

“What Congressman Moskowitz had spearheaded in Florida with red flag laws and raise-the-age laws still needs to be translated on a federal level, because we are still having the exact same problems far beyond Florida,” Goldman said. “I’m eager to see the very powerful and a time capsule that this the 1200 building is.”

The delegation, along with Parkland families, planned to hold a roundtable in nearby Coral Springs following the tour.