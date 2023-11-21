Terrifying beginner’s guide on how not to fry Thanksgiving turkey

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue held its annual demonstration Tuesday to remind residents about how to be safe when deep frying a Turkey for the holidays.

Tens of thousands of “how-to’s” on Youtube, combined with geography, cost and speed, means people are ignoring warnings as deep frying a turkey on Thanksgiving grows in popularity.

Broward Sherriff’s Office Fire Rescue provided a live demonstration in Lauderdale Lakes Tuesday to remind people that the method is not without its danger.

“When you select a location to fry your turkey you want to make sure the location is outdoors at least 10 feet from any structure and no overhangs,” said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane.

Authorities say using an old propane fryer is an affordable option but a dangerous one if you don’t take precautions.

The National Fire Protection Association discourages the use of oil-containing turkey fryers except by properly trained professionals using professional-grade equipment.

“Don’t do it on your patio, don’t do it on the second-floor balcony, and don’t do it in your garage,” advised Kane.

But firefighters know that won’t stop some Floridians from feasting on a deep-fried turkey. So they say it’s best to know how to do it safely.

“We see a lot of injuries during this time of year, especially with fried turkey,” said Kane.

Thanksgiving is the top day for cooking fires to happen. According to the U. S. Fire Administration, about 2,000 Thanksgiving Day fires in residential buildings occur every year in the U.S.

Local 10 News learned at the demonstration Tuesday that most Thanksgiving fires occur between noon and 4 p.m.

