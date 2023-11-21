Detectives ID man accused of sucker-punching elderly shopper at Lauderdale Lakes Walmart

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office identified a suspect Tuesday who they said was caught on camera punching an elderly shopper in Lauderdale Lakes last month.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on Oct. 11 at the Walmart at 3001 N. State Road 7.

Surveillance video showed an elderly man walking through the first set of sliding doors to exit the store, when the attacker, whom BSO detectives identified as 34-year-old Joseph McFadden, punched him twice in the face.

Authorities said shortly after the attack, the man exited the store and headed north towards Oakland Park Boulevard on foot.

According to BSO Public Information Officer Carey Codd, the man did not steal anything from the victim, and the victim did not know the attacker, nor did he have any words with him prior to the incident.

The victim sustained minor injuries following the attack, Codd said.

According to investigators with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit, McFadden was taken into custody by Sunrise police on Friday, near the 3300 block of North University Drive.

McFadden faces one count of aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older, according to jail records.