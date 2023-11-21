‘I turned around, he’s gone’: Police say man drives off with baby, abandons him at Hollywood CVS

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating an incident a young mother described as a terrifying ordeal Tuesday.

Police said a man drove off with her baby following an argument at around 1 p.m., leaving her alone, then left the infant alone at a drugstore a few blocks away before taking off.

According to authorities, the man, an acquaintance, was giving the woman and baby a ride to the Miami International Airport at the time. The woman said he took off with the baby inside after they stopped at a gas station.

Police said they received a 911 call a short time later that a baby had been left at the CVS Pharmacy at 4599 Sheridan St., in the city’s Emerald Hills neighborhood. The infant was in his car seat at the time.

Mother speaks to Local 10 News:

Officers were able to quickly reunite the baby, who’s OK, with his mother.

“I was going crazy. I’m more calm now because my baby’s safe. But I was going crazy,” the mother, who asked to remain anonymous, told Local 10 News. “This man — literally I all I did was get out to go put gas (in the car). I turned around. he’s gone with my baby and all of my belongings. Right now, I don’t have my phone. I have no phone.”

Police said they’re working to get a description of the suspect, whom they haven’t located.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.