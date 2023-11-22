78º

Gabela, Pardo win runoff elections for Miami commission seats

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

(L) Candidate Miguel Angel Gabela - (R) District 1 Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla (Gabela campaign/City of Miami)

MIAMI – Two Miami Commission seats were up for grabs in Tuesday’s runoff election.

In the District 1 race, Miguel Gabela defeated suspended commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla, receiving more than 54% of the vote.

In District 2, Damian Pardo received about 53% of the vote, beating incumbent commissioner Sabina Covo.

Miami’s District 1 includes Allapattah, Flagami and parts of Little Havana while District 2 includes downtown Miami, Coconut Grove, Brickell and Edgewater.

