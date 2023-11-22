Reckless driver mows down family of ducks in speed-plagued Sunrise neighborhood

SUNRISE, Fla. – Residents of a Sunrise neighborhood aren’t happy with how many drivers are speeding through their community.

The street, along 29th Manor between Hiatus Road and Nob Hill Road, has speed bumps and posted speed limit signs. The city has even posted additional signs warning drivers to slow down, but there are some who just continue to just race down the road.

Unfortunately, a family of ducks was hit and killed recently, but neighbors worry if something more isn’t done, it’s just a matter of time before someone is hurt.

“It is despicable,” said resident Jeff Savio.

Surveillance video captured the horrific moments a car barreled right through the family of ducks trying to cross the residential street on Tuesday.

In the video, the driver appears to try and slow down, but when he’s unable to avoid the animals, he drives right over them.

“I was shocked,” said Savio. “I didn’t expect someone to just barrel through wildlife just like that.”

Savio said the road is one that drivers constantly speed while driving down.

“I moved to this house two-and-a-half years ago,” he said. “This whole time speeding has been an issue.”

Added resident Miguel Medina: “They run through the speed bumps and they whip these corners like there was no tomorrow. To me personally, I think that they should put a stop light here.”

As neighbors keep a watchful eye on the drivers failing to follow the 30 mph speed limit, their hope is the drivers will slow down before someone is hurt.

“Just be more vigilant, be more careful,” said Savio. “There are people that live here with children. Just be more careful.”