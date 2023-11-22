Second teen accuses former volunteer Miami band instructor of sex crimes

MIAMI – In a new arrest warrant obtained by Local 10 News Wednesday, a former volunteer band/ dance instructor is once again being accused of molesting one of his teenage students at Booker T. Washington High School in Miami.

Morris Knyada Chaney, 46, of Miami, was taken into custody Tuesday on multiple charges that include two counts each of unlawful sexual activity on a minor and one count of sexual offense against a minor.

He was first arrested back in August years after he allegedly sexually assaulted and threatened to kill his then-16-year-old male student over two years ago, authorities said.

According to Chaney’s arrest report, the latest victim came forward and told police that when he was 17 years old, he engaged in non-consensual sex with Chaney. The victim is now 23.

He told police that the crimes took place sometime in the fall of 2017, while he was a band member at Booker T. Washington High School.

Detectives said Chaney would often reach out to the victim for assistance in school projects and would take him to his home where he asked to see the Calvin Klein underwear that he bought him. Chaney would proceed to lower the victim’s underwear and perform oral sex on him, the report stated.

In a second alleged incident, the former student said sometime in late 2017, he went to Chaney’s home, where he performed oral sex on the teen while they were watching a movie.

In the previous case, authorities said Chaney also forced his former student to engage in sexual activity with him on four separate occasions. According to detectives, Chaney would threaten the victim and his family if he attempted to stop or ruin their “relationship.”

Police said on June 14, 2022, Chaney sent that victim a text message, stating “U have just gotten urself a bullet to the chest.”

Miami-Dade police told Local 10 News Wednesday that this is Chaney’s third sexual assault offense, but two of those incidents happened in Miami and the other occurred while he was working with the school board.

As of Wednesday, Chaney is being held without bond at the Metro West Detention Center in Doral.