Fort Lauderdale porch pirate steals from home while dressed as lawn worker

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Surveillance video caught a porch pirate in the act in Fort Lauderdale, and the crook was disguised as a landscape worker.

The costume came complete with a rake and trash can.

“Like he’s going to your yard to clean up something and he just scoop the package up and try to hide it,” said victim Donnie Walker.

Video shows the man approaching the entrance to a house on the 2800 block of Northwest 7th Street in Fort Lauderdale last week.

He’s puts on an act of raking leafs before scooping up a package, tossing it in his garbage bin and moving on to his next victim.

“People are ridiculous and they steal, and he don’t even know what he’s stealing, like they stole my granddaughter’s shoes,” said Walker.

Walker told Local 10 News the crook in disguise targeted his home and several of his neighbors including a home in the video just across the street.

“He went across the street two or three houses down and they got him on camera too,” said Walker.

He has since put up a security camera on his front door, hoping to protect his next delivery, though clearly, this undercover criminal didn’t care.

“They steal right in front of cameras, they don’t even care,” said Walker, who is hoping people in the area keep an eye out.

“Why is it I have to have cameras up to keep things that I pay for safe? That’s just the world we live in today,” he said. “It hurts when you work hard for your money and people come along who don’t want to work and just want to steal from you.”