‘I wish the city would do something better’: Miramar residents want crashes in same few blocks to stop

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar Parkway between Southwest 65 and 67 Avenues is an area where there are car crashes regularly. The latest was on Thanksgiving Eve.

George Ellis is among the residents who have witnessed crash after crash without anyone finding an effective solution to stop it.

The speed-limit signs, arrow signs, speed strips, and the guardrails along the eastbound lanes aren’t stopping the tragedies.

“Miramar put these barriers up along here because there was no fencing, so they put these barriers up, filled them up with water,” Ellis said. “And then they just put this fence up, but Miramar hadn’t come and taken the barriers out.”

Ellis said on Wednesday evening, he and his wife were watching television when they heard a loud noise and knew exactly what it was.

This time, his neighbor’s fence was destroyed and a car ended up in their backyard where another car had struck the fence back in August.

“This is the brand new fence that they just put in 3 weeks ago,” Ellis said.

It could have been him. A few years ago, a driver speeding in a Tesla damaged his property. Later, an investigation revealed the driver was going at over 100 mph.

“April of 21 and August of this year, they were drunk, but this guy here, he wasn’t drunk, hadn’t been drinking, no one got hurt, he was just going too fast,” Ellis said. “I’m just glad nobody got hurt but I wish the city would do something better.”