The Salvation Army serves hundreds of Thanksgiving meals in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Salvation Army served hundreds of warm Thanksgiving meals in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

The non-profit organization said it expects to serve 500 meals to community members.

The traditional turkey meals with all of the classic trimmings and side dishes will be served until 1 p.m.

Since 1926, The Salvation Army has been active in Broward County serving residents in need.

During the 2022-23 fiscal year, The Salvation Army of Broward County’s Food Pantry served 8,604 families and distributed 58,821 bags of groceries.