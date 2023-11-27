Police seek suspects after 1 shot at Miramar apartment complex

Authorities were investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Miramar Monday morning that left one person injured.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities were investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Miramar Monday morning that left one person injured.

The shooting happened at around 10 a.m. at the Avalon Miramar complex, located in the 4300 block of Southwest 113th Avenue.

Miramar police didn’t immediately provide information about the age, gender or condition of the victim.

A department spokesperson said the suspects fled the scene. Police haven’t yet given any descriptions.

Anyone with information was asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.