Woman accused of setting chair on fire at House of Food Porn in Miami

MIAMI – A 43-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after she set a chair on fire in the rear of the House of Food Porn restaurant in Miami, authorities said.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, officers responded to the restaurant, located at 197 NW 62nd St., Saturday night in reference to a tent that was burning.

City of Miami firefighters also responded and extinguished the flames.

Miami police said a neighbor who spotted the flames called the owner of the restaurant who then checked his surveillance cameras, which captured a “Black, heavy-set female wearing a blue polka dot dress walk to the tent and intentionally set a chair on fire.”

The woman was later identified by police as Velan Verdier, who is homeless.

According to her arrest report, the fire burned several tables, chairs and a tent.

Police said she fled north after starting the fire, but was found Sunday in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 64th Street.

She was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a second-degree arson charge.

As of Monday afternoon, she remained in jail in lieu of a $7,500 bond.

A motive for the incident is unclear.