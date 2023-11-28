Jeff Bezos’ yacht drops anchor at Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. – The behemoth boat owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has dropped anchor in South Florida.

The half-billion-dollar vessel named Koru has arrived at Port Everglades.

The 417-foot boat is the world’s largest sailing yacht.

Bezos recently revealed he is relocating to Miami after nearly three decades in Seattle.

According to an Instagram post, Bezos, 59, said he wants to be close to his parents who recently moved back to Miami.

He also says the move makes sense because of Blue Origin’s operations in Cape Canaveral. NASA recently granted to rocket company a $3.4 billion contract to lead a team to develop a lunar lander named Blue Moon. It will be used to transport astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2029.

Earlier this summer, Bezos purchased a home in Indian Creek Village in August. The exclusive area in Miami is known as “Billionaire Bunker” where he will be neighbors with celebrities including Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Bezos paid $68 million for the three-bedroom, waterfront home, which sits on 2.8 acres (1.1 hectares), Fortune magazine and Bloomberg reported.

The Amazon founder stepped down as CEO in 2021 to devote more time to philanthropy and other projects.

Bezos graduated from Palmetto Senior High in 1982.