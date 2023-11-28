Miami man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

A Miami man turned $20 into a $1 million prize after playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, Lottery officials confirmed Monday.

According to the Florida Lottery, Jose Ramirez, 59, claimed his prize at the Lottery’s Miami District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Ramirez bought the winning ticket from a Circle K gas station in Summerland Key, according to Lottery officials.

The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $20 Scratch-Off game, Gold Rush Limited, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.”