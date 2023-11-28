Suspect tried to strangle man during burglary attempt in Miami, police say

MIAMI – Police arrested a suspect Monday who they said attempted to strangle another man during a burglary attempt in Miami.

Miami police responded to an assault at a home around 10:20 a.m. near the 1400 block of Northeast Miami Court, just south of the city’s Wynwood area.

Investigators said surveillance video showed a man, who police identified as Kinard Marqise Shirley, 27, of Miami Gardens, walking up to the victim’s window and then punching him in the left eye, leaving a bruise.

Shortly after being attacked, the victim then got out of his vehicle and then began to fight with Shirley, according to an arrest report.

Additional video shows Shirley taking the victim to the ground and then choking him until he was nearly unconscious while saying, “You’re going to die today. I am going to kill you,” police wrote in the report.

As the victim tried to escape Shirley’s chokehold, his girlfriend ran back to his car to retrieve a weapon, pointed it at Shirley, and ordered him to let the victim go, the report stated.

Video showed the victim’s girlfriend kicking Shirley to get him off of the victim, police said.

After a brief moment, Shirley let go of the victim as police arrived.

Detectives said while questioning Shirley, he told investigators that the victim backed his car into him as he was passing the victim’s vehicle from behind.

Police said additional surveillance from a nearby business in the area showed that Shirley was never hit by the victim with his car.

Shirley is facing charges of attempted murder and burglary with assault and or attempted battery.

Authorities have not disclosed the relationship between Shirley and the victim and a motive for the attack has not been determined at this time.

As of Tuesday, he is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.