Man shot in carjacking at southwest Miami-Dade apartment complex

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police investigated a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade they said stemmed from a carjacking Wednesday afternoon.

Video from Sky 10 showed officers and crime scene tape at the Tuscany Place Apartments, located at 25400 SW 137th Ave., between the county’s Princeton and Naranja areas.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, the incident happened at around 4:30 p.m.

An MDPD spokesperson said officers had no information about any suspects, but said the victim was “stable” after being taken to a local hospital.