Miami liquor store manager says 2 thieves prefer tequila

Jensen’s Liquors store shares surveillance video of burglary costing hundreds

Roy Ramos, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

MIAMI – Detectives were in search of suspects on Wednesday night in a recent theft at a Jensen’s Liquors store in Miami.

Roberto Graciano, the store’s manager at the store near the intersection of Southwest 27 Avenue and 16 Street, released a surveillance video of the Tuesday crime that cost hundreds.

“It was really fast. In a few moments, they took four bottles of tequila,” Graciano said.

While one of them distracted him, the other used her bag to hide the merchandise.

“She put like boxes of tequila Patron and tequila Don Julio in a bag,” Graciano said adding that he eventually noticed what they were doing and tried to prevent them from leaving.

“I tried to block the exit and they pushed me.”

The women fled in a sports utility vehicle.

“We already have their pictures ... so it is not going to be difficult for us to identify them,” Graciano said.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Roy Ramos joined the Local 10 News team in 2018. Roy is a South Florida native who grew up in Florida City. He attended Christopher Columbus High School, Homestead Senior High School and graduated from St. Thomas University.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

