MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Another group of hostages have been released by terror group Hamas, including a woman with ties to South Florida.

Hila Rotem, who just turned 13 years old, spent her birthday without her mother Ryaa.

On Wednesday, Ryaa Rotem was one of nine hostages released by Hamas.

It was on Oct. 7 that both were kidnapped.

Two days before Hila Rotem was released, she said she was separated from her mother.

Now the mother and daughter will finally be reunited in Israel.