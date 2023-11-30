Attorneys for Hialeah teen charged with murdering his mother visit crime scene

HIALEAH, Fla. – Defense attorneys for a Hialeah teenager accused of murdering his own mother received a firsthand look at the scene of the crime on Thursday.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. at the apartment where the crime took place.

After a few minutes, defense attorneys for Derek Rosa came out, spoke on the phone, then went back inside.

Rosa, 13, is being tried as an adult for the murder of his mother.

He is accused of stabbing her to death last month.

He was found at the foot of her bed as she was suffering from multiple stab wounds to the neck. Her newborn daughter lay just inches away in her crib, unharmed.

Police said Rosa then called 911 and confessed.

Earlier this week, the teen’s family was in court when the judge granted the defense team an emergency motion to visit the crime scene.

The purpose for the visit is so they can do their own examination of the crime scene.