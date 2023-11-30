Donald Trump to hold private fundraiser in South Florida during next GOP debate

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump is returning to South Florida next Wednesday to host a closed-door fundraiser in Florida during next week’s Republican presidential debate, according to multiple sources.

It will be the first time that he will not hold a public counterprogramming event.

While GOP presidential hopefuls duke it out on stage at the fourth Republican primary debate in Alabama next week, Trump is expected to attend a fundraiser in Hallandale Beach to raise money for MAGA, Inc., the super PAC supporting his candidacy, multiple sources told CNN.

Real estate developers Steve Witkoff, Howard Lorber and Kristen Bell will host the event.

In a fundraising email sent to his supporters this week, Trump invited recipients to make a donation to his joint fundraising committee to enter a contest to be his VIP guest at the event, which the email dubbed an “end-of-year” reception.

Trump has skipped all three of the first presidential republican debates.

Earlier this month, Trump took the stage at Ted Hendricks Stadium inside Henry Milander Park in Hialeah to address his supporters of South Florida’s hugely influential Cuban-American and Hispanic community.

Trump has often said he will not attend the third GOP primary debate in Miami due to his large lead in national and early state polls.